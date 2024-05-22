Guwahati News

Guwahati: Dispute Turns Violent in Jayanagar, Two Youths Injured

According to sources, the conflict initially arose over the removal of trash, escalating quickly into a physical confrontation.
Pratidin Time

Two youths were injured in a violent altercation that broke out in Guwahati's Jayanagar locality, reports emerged on Wednesday.

The scuffle reportedly broke out between the owners of Anjani Mobile Store and S&F Gym in Joyanagar.

The owners of the mobile store identified as Bitu Poddar and Alok Poddar were attacked with sharp weapons by Hiranya Kalita and Hemen Kalita, the proprietors of the Gym, reports said.

The mobile store owners sustained serious injuries after which they were immediately admitted to Metro Hospital in Khanapara for urgent medical treatment.

The altercation, which took place on Tuesday evening, was captured on CCTV, providing crucial evidence of the incident.

The employees of the mobile store have filed an FIR at the Dispur Police Station regarding the incident.

