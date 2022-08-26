Guwahati District Karate Championship 2022 To Be Held On August 27-28

The Guwahati District Karate Championship 2022 will be held at Ganesh Mandir Indoor Stadium, announced by Karate Association of Guwahati on Friday.

The second edition of the championship will be held on August 27-28.

The Assam State Karate Association President Diganta Kalita along with other dignitaries will be inaugurating the championship.

As many as 1,166 athletes will be participating in Sub-Junior, Cadet, Junior and Senior categories in Kata and Kumite events, an official press communiqué stated.