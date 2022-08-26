Assam

Assam: Another Suspected Jihadi Arrested In Bongaigaon

Rahman was reportedly employed as a teacher in a madrassa.
Assam police on Friday apprehended another suspected Jihadi in Bongaigaon district.

The suspected jihadi has been identified as Hafizur Rahman, hailing from Goalpara. He is alleged to have links with the Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Rahman was reportedly employed as a teacher in a madrassa.

Earlier on August 20, two jihadis linked with AQIS and ABT were nabbed in Goalpara district. Sources said that they were living under the guise of Imam of Tinkoniapara Mosque and Tilapara Mosque.

Moreover, a Bangladeshi flag was seized from their possession.

