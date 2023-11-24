Guwahati Doctor Disappears After Leaving Suicide Note
In a shocker, a Guwahati-based doctor disappeared after leaving a suicide note and was nowhere to be found, reports emerged on Friday.
Initial reports stated that the doctor, identified as Dr Bikash Ranjan Das, was a resident of Nizarapar Path in the Chandmari area of Guwahati. He had left the suicide note at his apartment where he reportedly lived alone.
Sources said that the doctor was a divorcee and lived alone. He lived on the second floor of the apartment in which he owned several flats, the source further claimed.
According to the source, his flat was locked for the past four to five days and his phone was also switched off. Not being able to contact him over the phone for the past few days, his sister reached the 'Blue Bell Rengoni - Shree Dayasagar' apartment yesterday and broke open the lock to find the suicide note.
Having come across the suicide note, the family members lodged a complaint at Chandmari Police Station based on which a case was registered and the police began search operations.
However, so far, they have not found any clue as to his whereabouts. Search operations are underway.