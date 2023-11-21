Dibrugarh Drowning: Missing Brother’s Body Recovered after 2 Weeks

After conducting almost two weeks of relentless search operations, the body of Ananta Kakati, the man who had drowned in River Brahmaputra has been finally retrieved, reports said.
According to sources, locals found Ananta’s body floating in the Mohanaghat area of Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Tuesday.
This was the same place where Ananta along with his brother Diganta Kakoti had slipped and fell into the Brahmaputra while performing a pind daan ceremony in memory of their late mother on November 8.
Meanwhile, the police and the family members of Ananta have reached the incident spot and recovered the body, sources added.
Notably, Diganta had slipped and fell into the Brahmaputra while approaching to offer the symbolic pind. In a brave attempt to save his elder brother, Ananta jumped into the river, however, the river played the antagonist and swept both of them away with its powerful currents.
Diganta Kakoti, a married man and father of two girls, was mourned by his family and community, while Ananta lost his life in a heartbreaking display of sibling love.
Adding to the tragedy, a small girl who accompanied the brothers became the sole eyewitness, providing crucial details to the authorities.
On November 13, Diganta’s body was recovered by the search teams; nearly six days after the incident took place. The police later sent the body to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) for post-mortem.