Guwahati Doctor Falls Victim To Cyber Fraud, Loses Rs 2 Crore

Investing in share market proved costly for a Guwahati-based doctor who ended up losing Rs 2 crore in a financial scam. As per reports, the victim clicked on an unsolicited link appearing on Facebook leading to financial losses.
The victim reportedly came across a link on social media platform Facebook which took him to a Telegram group where investment tips are circulated. Based on the tips, the doctor made several investments which earned him good returns.
The doctor had been investing for the past three months. However, problems started to surface when he tried to withdraw the returns to his bank account.
A group of cyber criminals who were behind the entire thing, started levying tax on the returns that the doctor made from the investments. This went to an extent so far that the accused consolidated up to Rs 2 crore in the name of tax.
Having embezzled the amount, the criminals cut off all communications with the victim. Having realized that he has been conned, the victim reached the Cyber Police Station and filed a complaint.
Meanwhile, the cyber police has recovered Rs 42,17,839 out of the total amount of Rs 2,01,73,200 which has been returned to bank account of the victim. "Efforts are on to recover the remaining amount," a police statement read.