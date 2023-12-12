Guwahati Doctor Found Guilty of Raping Minor Domestic Help

A doctor of a private city hospital in Guwahati has been accused of raping a 17-year-old domestic help for the past four to five months.
The incident took place at Uzan Bazar locality in Guwahati.
The accused has been identified as Jyotirmoy Deka.
According to the complainant, the victim was working as a domestic help at the aforementioned doctor's residence for the past seven months. However, the girl's life was flipped upside down after the infamous doctor allegedly raped her multiple times.
Unable to cope with the situation, recently the minor girl managed to escape from the residence of the doctor Jyotirmoy Deka.
Later, with the help of local people, the minor lodged an FIR at the Latasil Police Station against the accused on December 9, 2023.
Based on the complaint, a police team from Latasil police station under the aegis of sub-inspector Trishna Nath detained the accused from his residence.
He was later arrested by the cops and produced before the court. The court then sends him to judicial custody.