Guwahati: Doctor Suspended Over Harassment Charges on Female Students

A doctor of the S.J.N Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital in Guwahati's Panjabari has been suspended over charges of physical harassment on two female students, reports said on Thursday.
The suspended doctor has been identified as Dr. Tirtha Dyuti Choudhury, Reader, Department of Organon Medicine at the hospital.
Reportedly, two students of the homeopathic medical college had filed a complaint of harassment against Dr. Choudhury. In this regard, a show cause notice was served to the doctor. However, so far, he has not been able to put forward any specific reason justifying his innocence.
According to the orders from the Medical education department, due to the gross misconduct committed by the doctor, he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.
"Therefore, in view of the aforementioned gross misconduct committed by Dr. Tirtha Dyuti Choudhury, Reader, Department of Organon of Medicine, SJN Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital, is placed under suspension with immediate effect pending drawal of Disciplinary Proceedings," the letter read.
"During the period of suspension, Dr. Tirtha Dyuti Choudhury, Reader, Department of Organon of Medicine, SJN Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital will be paid subsistence allowance as per rule, and he is barred from carrying out private practice or any other employment, business, profession or vocation as stipulated in F.R.53(2), until further orders," it added.