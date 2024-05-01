Assam: Govt School Teacher Suspended For Taking Part In Political Rally

A government institute teacher was suspended from duty in Assam's Chirang district on Wednesday over violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), authorities informed.
According to the reports, the teacher under government service took part in the political campaigning activities of a party amounting to violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
The incident was reported from Kajalgaon town, the district headquarters of Chirang district in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam. The teacher accused of the violation is employed as an assitant teacher at the No 2 Patabari Primary School.
According to the information at hand, the said teacher had participated in an election rally of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) on April 3.