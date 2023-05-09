Assam Police Arrest 8 Gamblers in Drive against IPL Batting in Bongaigaon

Continuing the drive against gamblers and batting of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Bongaigaon Police arrested eight persons from Jogighopa in the district on Tuesday.
The Jogighopa Police carried out a raid led by the Officer-in-Charge at gambling establishments in various parts of the area and arrested the eight persons.
The eight persons have been identified as Shah Alam, Ashmat Ali, Abdul Rashid, Abdul Rahman, Abdur Rahim, Saiful Islam, Rashidul Islam and Dulal Mazumdar.
Meanwhile, the police have recovered Rs. 20,000 in cash, four motorcycles and cards from their possessions and have initiated legal formalities against them.
Yesterday, five gamblers were arrested from Lanka in Hojai during a drive against gamblers and betting.
The Hojai Police have seized Rs. 8 lakh in cash and four mobile phones from the possession of the five gamblers and registered a case against them.