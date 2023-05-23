Guwahati Double Murder: Bondona Kalita, Accomplices Produced Before CJM Court

The three accused in the spine-chilling double murder case in Guwahati including prime accused Bondona Kalita, were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on Tuesday.
They produced before the court in connection with the case pertaining to the murder of Bondona Kalita’s husband and mother-in-law. Along with the two accomplices. the accused had killed the duo, chopped their bodies and stored in a refrigerator for some days before disposing off the parts at several spots in neighbouring state of Meghalaya.
Meanwhile, hearing the matter today, the court posted it for the next hearing on June 3. The court also forwarded the case to the district sessions court.
All three of the accused, Dhanti Deka, Arup Deka and Bondona Kalita were told by the court to submit their statements about the incident.
Meanwhile, they will be produced before the district sessions court on June 3 for the next hearing.
Earlier on May 14, the Guwahati police had drafted a 1,600-page charge-sheet against accused Bondona Kalita and two of her accomplices after three months in a major development in the sensational Guwahati double murder case.
Previously, Bondona had been accused of murdering her husband and mother-in-law, dismembering the bodies and putting the parts in the refrigerator.
According to initial reports, the murder took place in Guwahati’s Noonmati locality. The murder is thought to have been the result of an extra-marital relationship that the accused woman had with another man.
Having committed the murder, the accused had cut the bodies of the two victims and stuffed the parts inside a refrigerator, reports stated. Three days after the murder, the bodies were dumped in Meghalaya.
The prime accused in the matter, Bondona Kalita committed the murder along with her lover and another friend. They ganged up to viciously murder her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Dey.
It may be noted that the mother-son duo, the victims in the case, were reported missing since August last year. Following the arrest of Bondona Kalita, the spine-chilling murder case came to the fore in the month of February this year.
Currently, accused Bondona Kalita and two of her aides namely Arup Deka and Dhanti Deka are serving their judicial custody.