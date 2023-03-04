Guwahati Twin Murder Case: Bondona’s Accomplices Sent to Judicial Custody

The two accomplices of Bondona Kalita, the prime accused of the spine-chilling twin murder case in Guwahati’s Noonmati have been sent to judicial custody.

The duo Arup Deka and Dhanti Deka were produced before a court in Guwahati on Saturday after their two-day police custody ended.

While investigating the twin murder case, the Guwahati police found out that the prime accused Bondona Kalita was planning to kill one more family member from her in-laws. The shocking revelation was made by the police, however, on the grounds of sensitivity the authorities denied to mention the name of the person, who was on target point of Bondona.

Arup Deka, while the interrogation process informed police that Bondona had offered him an amount of Rs 2 lakh, in order to help her with the murder.

On February 24, the machete used in the twin cold-blooded murder case was sent for the forensic report. The Guwahati police retrieved the sharp machete from Bondajan beel during search operations launched on Thursday.

It may be mentioned that Bondona Kalita is the prime accused who hatched the plot and killed her husband and mother-in-law with help of the two accomplices Arup and Dhanti.

The trio murdered the mother-son duo, chopped their body into pieces and stuffed the parts in a refrigerator for three days before going on a spree disposing off the body parts in neighbouring state Meghalaya.

The Guwahati Police recovered several missing parts of the remains of deceased Amarjyoti Dey from search operations conducted in Meghalaya's Dawki.