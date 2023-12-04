Guwahati Double Murder Case: Prime Accused Bondona and 2 Accomplices Appear Before Court

The prime accused in the sensational Guwahati double murder case Bondona Kalita appeared before the District & Sessions Judge Court, Kamrup (M) on Monday morning.
At the hearing for the murder case involving Bondona's husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Dey, two of her accomplices, Dhanti Deka and Arup Deka, were also present.
Earlier, the court had ordered Bondona to appear before the Noonmati Police Station two days in a week. Further, she has also been restricted from leaving her district without prior order from the court, reports said.
Later, Bondona and her two accomplices were granted bail by the court as the investigating officer of the case allegedly failed to submit the complete-charge sheet within a period of 90 days.
It is pertinent to mention that an indefeasible right accrues in favour of the accused for being released on bail if the police fail to complete the probe and no charge-sheet is filed within the period of 90 days or 60 days as the case may be, under Section 167 (2) of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.
Bondona was charged with the missing report of a man at Noonmati Police Station, registered as No. 56/22 last August 29, 2022. Additionally, a case was filed against her at Noonmati Police Station, registered as No. 480/22 under sections 365/382 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections 302/201 of the IPC were also added to the case.