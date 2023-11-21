Prime Accused in Guwahati Double Murder Case ‘Bondona Kalita’ Appears Before Court

The prime accused in the sensational Guwahati double murder case Bondona Kalita appeared before the District & Sessions Judge Court, Kamrup (M) on Tuesday morning.
Bondona Kalita was earlier accused in the heinous murder case of her husband and mother-in-law in Guwahati’s Noonmati. She was granted bail by the aforementioned court last November 10.
Although, the Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Judge Court after hearing case number 91/23, granted bail to Bondona Kalita on specific terms and conditions, the case is pending trial. On the other hand, the court also granted bail to her two accomplices Dhanti Deka and Arup Deka.
The court has ordered Bondona to appear before the Noonmati Police Station two days in a week. Further, she has also been restricted from leaving her district without prior order from the court, reports said.
Notably, the Assam police have moved a plea challenging the order of the trial court before the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the family members of deceased Amarjyoti Dey (Bondona’s husband) have filed a petition in the District & Sessions Judge Court, Kamrup (M) seeking ownership of the property.
It may be mentioned that Bondona Kalita is the prime accused who hatched the plot and killed her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law, Shankari Dey with the help of her two accomplices Arup Deka and Dhanti Deka in the month of July 2023.
The trio murdered the mother-son duo, chopped their body into pieces and stuffed the parts in a refrigerator for three days before going on a spree disposing off the body parts in neighbouring state Meghalaya.
The murder is thought to have been the result of an extra-marital relationship that the accused woman had with another man.
The Guwahati Police recovered several missing parts of the remains of deceased Amarjyoti Dey from search operations conducted in Meghalaya's Dawki. The police also drafted a 1,600-page charge-sheet against accused Bondona and two of her accomplices after three months.