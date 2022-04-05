Guwahati: Down Town School Kick starts Its New Academic Session

With the academic year for almost all schools starting this month, the Down Town School (DTS), a premier day boarding school in Guwahati has started its academic year from Monday (April 4) for Junior KG to Grade V students.

Smiling faces and cheerful exchange of ‘Good Mornings’ could be heard among the educators and the students as they trooped into the school grounds after alighting from the school buses that have been assigned to pick them up from designated spots in the city. The students settled into their new classrooms and unravelled their new stationery and textbooks as their educators acquainted them with the day’s routine.

A healthy and wholesome spread of fresh fruits, eggs, parantha, and milk, was served to the students for breakfast at the aesthetically set up dining area. They were accompanied by their educators along with the Principal of the school where they interacted with each other.

At DTS, a robust meal plan system has been put in place in consultation with dieticians of the down town hospital and the Department of Food, Nutrition, and Dietetics of Assam down town University and the students would be served nutritious meals at frequent intervals throughout the day to keep them energized and focused.

The school curriculum is aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and incorporates up-to-date and advanced pedagogy as well as an optimal mix of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities. In addition to the standard subjects, the students will benefit from Dramatics Sessions and Abacus classes that have been integrated with the school curriculum.

The top-class sporting facilities in the form of 3 basketball courts, futsal & football fields, skating arena, indoor swimming pool, badminton courts, etc. are sure to contribute to the moulding of wholesome personalities who would excel in both academics and sports.

