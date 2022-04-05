Assam: AJYCP Stages Protest over Price Rise

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) staged protest rallies in different parts of Assam on Tuesday against the hike in prices of essential commodities.

The AJYCP held demonstrations against the rise in prices of fuel, cylinders, medicines, vegetables and other essential commodities across the state.

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP government and said that the state government is least bothered about the situation of the common people the state.

Protesters in Mangaldoi in Darrang District also burnt the effigy of Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass at the national highway 15.

