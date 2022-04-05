Assam: AJYCP Stages Protest over Price Rise

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) staged protest rallies in different parts of Assam on Tuesday against the hike in prices of essential commodities.
The AJYCP held demonstrations against the rise in prices of fuel, cylinders, medicines, vegetables and other essential commodities across the state.
The protesters raised slogans against the BJP government and said that the state government is least bothered about the situation of the common people the state.
Protesters in Mangaldoi in Darrang District also burnt the effigy of Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass at the national highway 15.
Also Read: IOCL, L&T, ReNew Power Enter Agreement To Produce Green Hydrogen
One of the members of Mangaldoi AJYCP said, “People across the state are facing difficulty to survive. The rise in price of essential commodities has burnt a hole in the common man’s pocket.”
Blaming the government, he said, “The government had made many promises to work for the benefit of the people. But the situation is opposite now. The government is least bothered about the hardships faced by the people of the state.”
Meanwhile, a member of Morigaon AJYCP said, “The state government should take steps to reduce prices of essential commodities. We urge the centre and the state to take steps on the issue soon.”
Notably, protests were held in places including Morigaon, Nalbari, Kaliabor, Chariadeo and Mangaldoi.