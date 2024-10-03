Guwahati Driver Abducted for Rs 1 Cr Rescued After 7 Days

Amit Kumar Sinha, a driver from Guwahati, was successfully rescued by the police after being abducted and taken to the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of ₹1 crore for his release.
The operation to rescue Amit was conducted by the East Guwahati Police in collaboration with the Meghalaya Police. The police recovered both Amit and his vehicle from Tikrikilla in West Garo Hills.
Amit recounted the harrowing experience to the media, stating, “After a trip at Khanapara, I got two more customers who wanted to go to Jalukbari. They negotiated the fare down to ₹350. Later, they asked me to take them to Hatsingimari, and we agreed on a fare of ₹7,000.” He explained how his situation escalated, saying, “After crossing Goalpara, they tied me with a rope, dragged me to the back of the car, and drove toward an unknown location in the hills.”
During his captivity, Amit was physically assaulted and threatened with weapons. The kidnappers initially contacted his family, demanding ₹1 crore, later settling for Rs 20 lakh, insisting they sell family land to meet the ransom. He added, “They assaulted me whenever I asked them to let me go. I told them I am a poor guy.”
After a week of torment, police intervened following a complaint filed by Amit's family. Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah, confirmed the rescue, stating, “On September 28, we received the news about Amit Sinha's abduction. With the support of Meghalaya Police, we successfully rescued him.”
It is important to emphasize that this incident highlights the rising concerns regarding the safety and security of drivers in Guwahati who operate in other Northeastern states, resulting in calls for increased vigilance and protective measures.