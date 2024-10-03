Guwahati Driver Abducted for Rs 1 Cr Rescued After 7 Days

Amit recounted the harrowing experience to the media, stating, “After a trip at Khanapara, I got two more customers who wanted to go to Jalukbari. They negotiated the fare down to ₹350. Later, they asked me to take them to Hatsingimari, and we agreed on a fare of ₹7,000.” He explained how his situation escalated, saying, “After crossing Goalpara, they tied me with a rope, dragged me to the back of the car, and drove toward an unknown location in the hills.”