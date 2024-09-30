Guwahati: Television Actress Abducted Near Radisson Blu Hotel

An upcoming actress working in the regional soap opera industry was kidnapped from Guwahati's Gotanagar locality. A witness, who tried to stop the abduction, said that they were hit by the assailants who sped off from the scene with her.
As per reports, a gang arrived in a car with registration AS 22 Y 9596, and forced Jiya Deka into it before driving away from near Radisson Blu hotel on National Highway 27.
A witness to the incident said, "They had already forced her into the car when I saw them. I was with my wife on my motorcycle and tried to stop them. However, they hit my vehicle and sped from the scene."
"The victim is Jiya Deka, an actress. She supposedly had some work here, but finished early and was about to leave when the gang arrived and forced her into their car," he said.
Asked whether the police had been informed, the witness further said, "We are headed to file a complaint. We have the car's registration number. It is Dhemaji registered and the number is AS 22 Y 9596."