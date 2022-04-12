Guwahati: Driver Stabs Handyman over Petty Quarrel

In yet another incident of crime, a commercial passenger vehicle driver stabbed the handyman over a petty dispute in Guwahati on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at Beharbari under Basistha police station.

According to reports, the driver Sanjiv Bora, allegedly stated that he stabbed the handyman Bokul Medhi for abusing him verbally after a fight between the two.

However, the handyman who was stabbed has been sent for treatment.

Basistha PS officer-in-Charge Dimpal Gayari said that no case has been filed yet in this connection.

Although the reason for the quarrel is not very clear, eye witnesses have claimed the dispute started over a passenger.

It needs to be mentioned that the rate of crime has seen a plunge in recent times. In the last 48 hours, three murders were reported from different parts of the city. Additionally, there has also been a rise in robberies in Guwahati.

Moreover, another body has been recovered from Madhabpur in Basistha. The body has been recovered in a mysterious condition.

The body of the deceased has been identified as Prakash Sahani. His body was found hanging in a tree.

However, his family has suspected it as a murder.

