Jharkhand Ropeway Tragedy: 10 More Rescued, 5 Still Trapped

The Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters have rescued ten more tourists, who remained trapped mid-air in cable cars connecting Trikut Hills in Deoghar district in Jharkhand. The tourists have been rescued after the IAF resumed the rescue operations early on Tuesday (April 12).

According to officials, some 50 people have been rescued so far from cable cars which were left dangling mid-air after a malfunction of the ropeway which saw trolley cars colliding on Sunday evening.

Reports stated that three persons have died so far including one on Monday who is said to have fallen to his death during a botched helicopter rescue attempt, while 12 persons who were injured are being treated in hospitals.

Officials informed that five people are still trapped and drones are being used to supply food and water to them.

Teams of IAF, Indian Army, NDRF, ITBP and local administration are currently continuing rescue operations.

On Monday, rescue operations had to be stopped after sunset as the ropeway runs through a picturesque yet densely forested area surrounded by hills, access to which is difficult except by air. The rescue operations from the ground are difficult as the trolleys are suspended at heights of up to 1500 feet.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced a high-level probe into the mishap and said that the administration was keeping a close vigil on rescue operation.

The area which boasts of the famous Trikutachal Mahadeva Temple and the hermitage of Sage Dayananda, Trikut Hills has several peaks, with the highest Peak at a height of 2,470 feet from the sea level and around about 1,500 feet from the ground.

The Trikut ropeway, according to the Jharkhand tourism department, is India's highest vertical ropeway and is around 766-metre long.

