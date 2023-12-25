Guwahati: Drug Bust At ISBT, 4 Youths Detained

A joint operation carried out by Garchuk Police and special operations group (SOG) of the police in Guwahati led to the apprehension of four people with illicit narcotics.
Initial reports stated that the drug bust took place at the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Garchuk during which a substantial quantity of drugs was seized.
Officials informed that the seized drugs weighed at around 12 grams. During the operation, officials also seized a two-wheeler belonging to the accused.
The seized two-wheeler had registration numbers AS 01 FE 2693. The officials raided the location based on specific inputs. Upon seeing the police arrive, the accused made a run for it, however, they were nabbed after a chase that went on inside the ISBT campus.
The apprehended youths were identified as Ratan Singh, Intas Ali, Mahidul Islam and Pradip Pal.
According to the information received, those who were detained by the police, were employees at the ISBT.
Further legal action against the accused has been initiated and more details will follow.