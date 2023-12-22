Guwahati News

STF Assam Apprehends Two Drug Peddlers with 53.5 Grams of Heroin in Guwahati

Based on an input, a raid was conducted near Railway Gate No.3 under Panbazar PS Jurisdiction by Special Task Force (STF), Assam and apprehended two habitual drug peddlers including a woman and recovered 31 vials containing suspected heroin of 53.5 grams.

The STF Assam also recovered seven empty vials, one syringe and one mobile phone from their possession.

The names and address of the apprehended persons were identified as Suresh Sonar (18) son of Dilbahadur Sonar of 4 No. Railway Gate, PS : Panbazar, Guwahati , Kamrup (M), Permanent/Add: Vill: Mornoi, PS: Mornoi, Dist: Goalpara, Meena Rahman (60) wife of W/O: Lt. Abdul Ali of 4 No. Railway Gate PS : Panbazar, Guwahati , Kamrup (M) Permanent/Add: Bhelaapar Gaon, PS- Lanka, Dist: Hojai.

Necessary formalities are being done, informed the STF Assam.

