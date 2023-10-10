Guwahati: Drugs Licenses of Two Pharmacies Suspended for 7 Days

The Controller of Drugs, Assam has sent out orders for the closure of two pharmacies in Guwahati for a period of seven days after allegations of selling expired medicines was leveled against the pharmacies.
The two pharmacies that have been directed for being shut down are KV Sales located in Panbazar and Ayush Pharma situated in Betkuchi, sources said.
According to information, the license granted to the two pharmacies has been suspended for a period of seven days. In this time period, no sale or purchase of drugs can be conducted in the pharmacies.
The allegations against the pharmacies were leveled by the Assam Femist and Drugs Association. In regard to this, the Drugs Control Administration had conducted an operation at the two pharmacies.
The Drugs Controller had also reportedly issued a show cause notice to the pharmacies asking them to explain the reasons about ‘why necessary action should not be taken against the Drugs License’. However, the reply submitted by the owners of the pharmacies has been ‘found to be not satisfactory after examining properly in all aspects’.
The notice issued by the Controller of Drugs read, “Therefore in exercise of the power conferred on the undersigned under Rule, 66(1) of the Drugs Cosmetics Rule, 1945, I Shri Biswajit Talukdar Drugs Controller (c) & Licensing Authority, Assam, under Rule, 59(1) of the Drugs & Cosmetics Rule, 1945 hereby Suspended your above stated Licence- KMP/21762 & 21763 in Form 208/218 with immediate effect for the period of 7 days from the date of receipt of this letter, you are directed that no sale and purchase of drugs she be conducted in the suspended period.”