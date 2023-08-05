Assam: Govt Pharmacies to be Set Up For General Public Amid Price Hike

Following the price hike of essential medicines, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Saturday informed that government pharmacies will be established in the state for the general public.
This comes after the prices of essential medicines have increased for the second time in a year.
Mahanta said informed that all medicines will be available at an affordable price in these government pharmacies.
He further said that there will be an increase in generic drug pharmacies in the state and asked the doctors to prescribe these drugs instead of brand-name medicines.
It may be mentioned that this is the second time in a year that the prices of essential medicines have been hiked.
Earlier, the prices of essential medicines were increased in the month of March this year.
Meanwhile, the prices of rice, toor dal, matir dal, sugar and mustard oil have increased from today in the state.