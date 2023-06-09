Guwahati: Notorious Drugs Smuggler Nabbed In Tamil Nadu Police Op

A team of Tamil Nadu Police arrived in Guwahati to carry out an operation against a notorious drug smuggling nexus led by a Trivandrum-based mafia Ramesh G, reports emerged on Friday.
As per initial reports, a large team of Tamil Nadu Police camped in Guwahati. This comes after the capture of Ramesh G, who revealed during interrogation that his operations were spread as far as here in Guwahati.
Based on his confession, police nabbed a drugs smuggler, identified as Nabajyoti from Guwahati’s Hatigaon area. It has also come to the fore that Nabajyoti has been previously named in a murder case.
Meanwhile, as many as three accused in the case were produced before a special court during the ongoing police operation.
Those produced before the court had allegedly run their operations in Guwahati before. They were detained by Guwahati Police along with a vehicle which was seized.
After their release from detention, they reportedly shifted their drugs peddling and smuggling operations from Guwahati to Trivandrum.
It may be noted that the crackdown against drugs menace in Assam has continued with major busts reported every day. Earlier on June 7, reports emerged of two major drug busts in Assam’s Karimganj and Hailakandi districts.
Karimganj Police carried out an operation at Kaliganj village in the South Karimganj Tehsil in Karimganj which resulted in the seizure of a massive consignment of narcotic Yaba tablets.
Officials informed that as many 16,000 Yaba tablets were seized during the operation and one person was detained in connection with the matter.
The accused was identified as one Samus Uddin and was detained by the police on charges of smuggling the contraband substances. Officials further informed that the seized drugs are worth around Rs 30 lakhs in the international markets.
Elsewhere, in a separate operation, a woman smuggler was arrested along with sizeable amounts of heroin in Assam’s Hailakandi.
According to officials, they found the woman in possession of 122 grams of heroin. The apprehended woman was identified by officials as Rezia Begum Laskar.
Based on specific inputs, Hailakandi Police had launched an operation at the Nischintpur village in Hailakandi during which the narcotics were found.
The heroin was found packed in 10 soap cases and was being smuggled when the police nabbed the culprit along with the consignment. The seized heroin was estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore in the illicit drug markets, officials mentioned.