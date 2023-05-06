Guwahati Police Arrests Seven Suspected Drug Traffickers; 10K Yaba Tablets Seized

The Guwahati police in Assam have conducted a successful operation against contraband drugs, resulting in the arrest of at least seven suspected drug traffickers from various parts of the city.
The police seized 10,000 Yaba tablets, Rs 38,020, six mobile phones, one SIM card, and a sedan with registration ML05-Z-1470, along with an empty vial.
The arrested suspects were identified as Hamidullah and Nazer Hussain from Thoubal in Manipur, Abdul Haque from Rajabala in Meghalaya, Motibur Bhuyan from Hatsingimari in Assam, along with Ebad Hussain Abdul Adut and Mistan Hoque from South Salmara. The police suspect their involvement in inter-state and international drug dealings, and further investigations are ongoing.
In another operation, police teams from WGPD and Fatasil Ambari Police Station arrested four suspected drug peddlers at AK Azad Road. The police seized 25 vials and 2.5 gms of Heroin, two mobiles, and one vehicle from them. The arrested individuals were identified as Himango Borah from Rupnagar, Saidul Haque from Machkhowa, Arjun Mallick from Rupnagar, and Adam Ali from Latasil.
The police have initiated legal action against all the accused, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the wider network of drug trafficking in the region. The Guwahati police have been cracking down on drug trafficking in the area, and these recent arrests are a significant success in their efforts to curb the illegal drug trade.