Guwahati: Drugs Worth Lakhs of Rupees Seized from ISBT, 1 Held

In an operation against drug menace, the Special Operation Group (SOG) and Gorchuk Police have nabbed a drugs peddler from ISBT in Guwahati.

Police seized 5 packets of drugs worth lakhs of rupees from the possession of the drugs peddler.

It may be mentioned that a year since the Assam government launched a war on drugs in the state, Assam police has seized more than ₹ 548.53 crore worth of drugs. Under the current BJP led government, state police has registered 2,834 cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and has arrested more than 4,838 drug traffickers.

To further arm the police against the "war on drugs", the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam in association with Narcotics Control Bureau, New Delhi, have also conducted training programmes.

Among the drugs seized include 94 kg of heroin, 22,348 kg of ganja, 187 kg of opium, 38 lakh tablets of yaba, a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine, and other tablets, 2.2 lakh of cough syrup bottles, 214 kg of cannabis, and 0.31 kg of cocaine. The police additionally destroyed 648 bighas of opium cultivation and 32 bighas of cannabis cultivation till the first week of this month.

The Assam police also seized cash amounting to ₹ 2.4 crore and 320 vehicles.