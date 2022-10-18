Guwahati: Drugs Worth Rs 1 Cr Seized At Hatigaon, 1 Held

Police in Guwahati on Tuesday arrested a smuggler and seized narcotics worth Rs 1 crore in a major success against drugs.

According to reports, police conducted an anti-narcotics operation at the Sijubari locality at Hatigaon in Guwahati, based on specific inputs.

Officials informed that huge quantities of drugs along with a vehicle were seized by the police during the raid.

Moreover, one person was apprehended by the police on charges of smuggling. He was identified as Ritumoni Pator.

In addition, they said that the seizure is estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore in the international markets. Officials said that investigation has been initiated in the matter and the suspect has been taken in for further questioning.