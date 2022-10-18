Guwahati News

Guwahati: Drugs Worth Rs 1 Cr Seized At Hatigaon, 1 Held

Officials informed that huge quantities of drugs along with a vehicle were seized by the police during the raid.
Police in Guwahati seized drugs worth around Rs 1 crore at Hatigaon | REPRESENTATIVE
Police in Guwahati seized drugs worth around Rs 1 crore at Hatigaon | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

Police in Guwahati on Tuesday arrested a smuggler and seized narcotics worth Rs 1 crore in a major success against drugs.

According to reports, police conducted an anti-narcotics operation at the Sijubari locality at Hatigaon in Guwahati, based on specific inputs.

Officials informed that huge quantities of drugs along with a vehicle were seized by the police during the raid.

Moreover, one person was apprehended by the police on charges of smuggling. He was identified as Ritumoni Pator.

In addition, they said that the seizure is estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore in the international markets. Officials said that investigation has been initiated in the matter and the suspect has been taken in for further questioning.

Also Read
IIT Guwahati Signs MoU To Collaborate With ASDMA On Disaster Risk Reduction
Drugs Bust
Guwahati police
Hatigaon

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com