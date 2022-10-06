Guwahati News

Guwahati: Drunk Cab Driver Hits Parked Car, 2 Injured

Locals who witnessed the incident said that the cab was coming at great speed and hit the stationary car from behind.
Two people sustained injuries in a major road mishap in Guwahati late at night on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Zoo Road area of the city last night as a cab rammed into a four-wheeler.

Locals who witnessed the incident said that the cab was coming at great speed and hit the stationary car from behind.

Meanwhile, two people were injured in the incident, a young woman and the driver of the cab. Local police rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

Officials said that the driver of the cab, a Maruti Alto, was under the influence of alcohol when he rammed into the Maruti Ciaz that was parked on the side of the road.

Both the injured were taken to a hospital for immediate treatment, they said.

Additionally, the cab that caused the accident had registration numbers AS 01 MC 6014.

