Flash Floods During Idol Immersion Sweep Several Away In Bengal, 8 Dead

At least eight people lost their lives while several others remain missing in a tragic accident that took place during idol immersion in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri on Wednesday

A senior official said that four among the deceased are womern. The incident took place at around 8 pm yesterday when flash floods in the Mal River swept away several people who had gone for Durga idol immersion.

According to reports, hundreds of people had gathered on the banks of the Mal River to take part in the immersion ceremony on Vijayadashami when the tragic incident took place.

Jalpaiguri district magistrate Moumita Godara was quoted by PTI as saying, “All of a sudden, flash floods struck and people were swept away. So far, eight bodies have been recovered and we have rescued around 50 people.”

As many as 13 people who sustained minor injuries in the incident, were admitted to a nearby hospital, she added.

Godara said, “The search and rescue operations are underway and being carried out by teams of the NDRF, SDRF, police and local administration. The search operations have started downstream.”