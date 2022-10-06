Flash Floods During Idol Immersion Sweep Several Away In Bengal, 8 Dead

At least eight people lost their lives while several others remain missing in a tragic accident that took place during idol immersion in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri on Wednesday
A senior official said that four among the deceased are womern. The incident took place at around 8 pm yesterday when flash floods in the Mal River swept away several people who had gone for Durga idol immersion.
According to reports, hundreds of people had gathered on the banks of the Mal River to take part in the immersion ceremony on Vijayadashami when the tragic incident took place.
Jalpaiguri district magistrate Moumita Godara was quoted by PTI as saying, “All of a sudden, flash floods struck and people were swept away. So far, eight bodies have been recovered and we have rescued around 50 people.”
As many as 13 people who sustained minor injuries in the incident, were admitted to a nearby hospital, she added.
Godara said, “The search and rescue operations are underway and being carried out by teams of the NDRF, SDRF, police and local administration. The search operations have started downstream.”
Meanwhile, state backward class welfare minister Bulu Chik Baraik, the MLA from the Mal Assembly constituency expressed fears over the death toll rising as rescue operations go on.
He said, “I was present at the spot when the incident happened. Several people were swept away and the water current was very strong. Hundreds of people were present when the incident took place. Several are still missing.”
Baraik and other senior Trinamool Congress leaders rushed to the site of the incident to take stock of the relief and rescue operations.
Moreover, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari requested the government to step up the rescue efforts.
He tweeted, “Saddening news coming from Jalpaiguri as flash flood in Mal river during Durga Puja immersion swept away many people. Few deaths have been reported till now. I request the DM of Jalpaiguri & @chief_west to urgently step up rescue efforts & provide assistance to those in distress.”