Guwahati: Cop Reserve Closed for Creating Nuisance Outside CM’s Govt Quarter

An on-duty police personnel of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) rank has been sent to reserve closed after he was apprehended on Friday night for creating a nuisance outside the government quarter of Assam Chief Minister in Guwahati in an inebriated state.
According to sources, the apprehended police personnel, identified as Shahidul Ali, was posted on deputation from Kokrajhar district at the chief minister’s official residence.
Yesterday night, ASI Ali started creating a scene and nuisance outside the CM’s quarter following the Dispur Police apprehended and took him for a medical test. He is still in the Dispur Police Station.
In a recent development, the drunk police personnel was sent to reserve closed over the allegations of creating nuisance outside the official residence of the chief minister.
On the same night, a police escort vehicle rammed into several vehicles in Guwahati’s Lal Ganesh area. The incident was reported on the road connecting Lal Ganesh and Lokhra where the driver, allegedly in an inebriated state, crashed into several vehicles.
The escort vehicle, bearing the registration number AS05 M 6400, also hit a few pedestrians injuring two people who were sent to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
Meanwhile, a liquor bottle and playing cards (Tash Patti) were recovered from the vehicle.
It was suspected that the driver was in an inebriated state when it rammed into the vehicles and hit the pedestrians.