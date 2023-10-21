Guwahati: Drunk Police Escort Driver Rams Into Several Vehicles; 2 Injured

Amid the Durga Puja festivities in the city, a police escort vehicle rammed into several vehicles in Guwahati’s Lal Ganesh area on Friday night.
According to sources, the incident was reported on the road connecting Lal Ganesh and Lokhra where the driver, allegedly in an inebriated state, crashed into several vehicles.
The escort vehicle, bearing the registration number AS05 M 6400, also hit a few pedestrians injuring two people who were sent to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
Meanwhile, a liquor bottle and playing cards (Tash Patti) were recovered from the vehicle.
It is suspected that the driver was in an inebriated state when it rammed into the vehicles and hit the pedestrians.
The incident has raised safety concerns among the citizens as every year during the festive seasons the menace of drunk driving rises as a result of which accidents take place.
It further raised a question whether the rules and regulation against drunk driving is only for the public. The suspicion that the driver of the police escort vehicle was driving in an inebriated state deepens of how the common people will abide by the rules if police themselves violate it.