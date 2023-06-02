Guwahati: Drunk Ambulance Driver Caught In Transport Dept Drive

The transport department in Guwahati has taken stern steps to prevent incidents of reckless and drunk driving in the wake of the tragic accident in the Jalukbari area which resulted in the death of seven students recently.
Last night an operation was carried out against drunk driving in Guwahati. Transport department officer Himangshu Das led the operation in Guwahati’s ABC area.
During the drive, an ambulance driver coming in from Meghalaya and driving under the influence of alcohol was caught. The traffic department is going to maintain strict vigilance against such reckless acts while driving.
Moreover, those caught not following the law and getting involved in reckless driving will have to spend a night in jail.
In a tragic incident, at least seven students from Assam Engineering College (AEC) were killed in a road accident that took place in Guwahati's Jalukbari area on May 29.
The road accident took place at 1.00 am when the driver of the Scorpio car bearing the registration number As 01 GC 8829 lost control and crossed over a divider before crashing into a Bolero DI pickup van on the opposite lane on Jalukbari Flyover road, sources informed.
As per the initial information received, ten persons were inside the vehicle, that was rented by the students for a weekend trip.
Out of the ten, seven died on the spot while three others were immediately rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition.