Guwahati: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Divider On Chandmari Flyover

The mishap occurred on Tuesday night when the driver of the vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS01 EP 4230’ somehow lost control under the influence and collided with the divider.
A vehicle driven allegedly by an intoxicated individual crashed into a divider atop the Chandmari flyover in Guwahati city, leaving the former with serious injuries. 

The mishap occurred on Tuesday night when the driver of the vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS01 EP 4230’ somehow lost control under the influence and collided with the divider. 

The impact of the crash resulted in significant damage to the vehicle, besides causing grievous injuries to the driver. 

Following the incident, the injured driver was rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for medical attention.

