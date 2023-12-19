Tragic End for Newlywed SSB Jawan: A Story of Grief and Loss

A pall of gloom descended at Barbang Kumarpara in Bajali district of Assam after the arrival of the mortal remains of the deceased Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan Dhanjit Das who allegedly shot himself with his service rifle while on duty in Himachal Pradesh last Sunday.
Heard to believe, but, the SSB jawan who got married 46 days ago had recently returned to duty in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh a few days ago before the incident occurred.
Initially, he was immediately rushed to Civil Hospital Jwalamukhi for immediate medical attention; however, seeing the critical condition of the jawan, he was referred to Tanda Medical College Hospital in Himachal Pradesh.
Unfortunately, Dhanjit succumbed to his bullet injuries on the way before reaching Tanda.
Later, the police arrived at the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.
Meanwhile, Dhanjit’s last rites were performed at his native place with full honor and military dignity.