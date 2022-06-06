Guwahati: Drunk Driver Hits 3 Persons

In a tragic accident, a drunk rider of a police car knocked down two persons at Hatigaon in Guwahati in Assam on Sunday night.

The incident took place at Sijubari in Hatigaon.

According to reports, a man and a young boy were coming from Hatigaon towards Sijubari with a cart selling goods. At the same time, a police vehicle coming from the same side hit the duo from the behind.

The boy sustained minor injuries but the man was grievously injured. He has been admitted in a critical condition at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Meanwhile, the driver fled from the spot with his car right after the incident.

After driving some distance, the drunk driver again hit a scooty rider, injuring him.

The driver identified as Ramez Ali was however arrested by the Hatigaon Police near Majhar area. Notably, Ali was riding the police vehicle of the Bhangagarh Police Station.

