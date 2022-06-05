Guwahati: Drunk Driver Hits Labourer, Flees From Spot

In yet another hit and run case, a drunk rider hit a labourer in Guwahati in Assam on Saturday evening.

The incident took place after a drunk youth who was riding a four-wheeler hit a labourer working at the GS Road. The labourer was fitting a pipe of the electricity department on the road.

The drunk driver hit the labourer and fled from the spot.

According to reports, the barricades arranged by the workers were smashed by the vehicle after which one of the labourers was hit.

Meanwhile, the car also hit a two-wheeler before hitting the labourer.

The injured labourer has been identified as Gulshan. Right after the incident, Gulshan was shifted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) through 108 emergency service.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, June 5: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac