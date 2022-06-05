Horoscope Today, June 5: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 5Th June

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The Fool – Time to explore new opportunity. Good time to travel. Students can plan study in abroad or get a chance to do so. New beginning is on the cards. Stay focus.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 5





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – The Magician – Today is great day to start new things. You planning will be successful in any sector. Financially will gain money today. Stay focus and trust your intuition.

Angel Message – Stay happy

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 5 of wands – Today stay away from fights and argument. Don’t go for any partnership. Don’t listen to anyone blindly. Take care of your emotions. Avoid travel today.

Angel Message – Spread love

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 2

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – The Sun – Time to celebrate personally or professionally. Good news is on it way. Children will bring happiness to life. Good day for students to thing about future planning. Today whatever you do you will get victory.

Angel Message – spent some time in Sun

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 7





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Knight of Wands– Energy is very high so invest it in good work. Control your temper. Move forward with clear and proper planning. Avoid argument. Stay focus

Angel Message – Trust your intuition

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 6

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 3 Of Cups – Time for celebration .Victory is on the cards. Team work will bring success and prosperity. Happiness is all it way. Enjoy the moment

Angel Message – Be happy and celebrate

Lucky Color –Green

Lucky Number – 9

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 7 Of wands – Emotionally will be very disturb so try some deep breathing exercise.Avoids fight. Stay away from manipulative people or don’t manipulate anyone. Fights may occur best way to deal them positively.

Angel Message – Spent some time in nature

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 9

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card – Judgment – Long pending work will complete today. Past good karma will bring good news. Be great full to your ancestors.

Angel Message – Live in the moment

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 9

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- Page of Swords – Time enjoy some new job or work in your life. Today is a good day to take important decisions. Emotionally you are very balanced today. Give more focused to your life.

Angel Message – Be happy

Lucky Color –Blue

Lucky Number - 3

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- 4 of wands– Great day to buy new property . New people or situation will bring happiness to your life. Time some celebration. Marriage may fixed or time for new proposals. Today is lucky day for you

Angel Message – Be Great full to everything in life

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 1

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Death –Finally long pending issue, painful situation or bad phase is about to over or its already over. Ready to embrace new and positive change in life Listen to your parents or seek their blessing or support in work or personal life.

Angel Message – Embrace the good things

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 9

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card – 6 of Cups- Good news is on its way. Time for you to enjoy the fruit for your hard work. New and good people will come to your life. You may gain or entitled to some property or profit in life. Enjoy the moment. Spent some time with family.

Angel Message – Surround yourself with flowers.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 6

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium. Follow me in instagram @mediumofmiracles555

