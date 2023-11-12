Guwahati: Drunk Driver Rams Car Into Parked Vehicles On GS Road

A speeding four-wheeler driven under the influence of alcohol rammed into several parked vehicles on GS Road in Guwahati.
According to the information received, the driver of the car was drunk and driving in an inebrieted condition. The incident took place last night.
Officials said that the accident occurred in right in front of them. While no person was killed in the accident, the extent of the injury sustained driver of the car causing the accident remains unclear.
Elsewhere, another accident was reported in Assam's Golaghat on Saturday night in which a motorcycle rider was killed
Initial reports suggested that the incident took place at Ponka Gaon in the Morongi subdivision of Golaghat.
Witnessess mentioned that the rider of the motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle causing him to die on the spot.
The deceased was identified as one Dibyajyoti Saikia. Having caused the accident, the vehicle fled from the scene.
An investigation into the matter has been launched and the police are on the lookout for the car that caused the accident.