Tamil Nadu: 5 Killed and 60 Injured in Bus Accident

In a disastrous bus accident, five persons were killed and about 60 others were injured when a state government bus suddenly lost control and collided with an omnibus on the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway. The incident occurred at around 4 am on Saturday.
The injured passengers are hospitalized in the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore and the Vaniyambadi government hospital in Tirupattur district.
Reportedly, the front parts of buses were completely shattered. The locals immediately came to the spot and informed the police. Promptly, the Vaniyambadi rural Police reached the incident site and helped to sent the injured to hospital in about ten ambulances.
Initially, four people including a woman were killed after the State Express Transport Corporation bus proceeding to Chennai from Bengaluru collided with the Bengaluru-bound omnibus from Chennai near Chettiyappanur , according to reports.
The SETC bus driver K Elumalai (47) and three passengers died on the spot while the omnibus driver N Syed succumbed later.
Kritika, a mother of two children, was travelling to Chennai from Bangalore died in the accidents. Her children were critically injured and currently, hospitalized in Vaniyambadi government hospital.