Guwahati: Drunk Girl Caught Naked With Man in Hengrabari

In a sensational incident, a young girl was caught fully drunk and naked with a man by the locals in Guwahati’s Hengrabari area on Thursday evening.
According to sources, the youths were in an inebriated state when they were caught by the locals while indulging in immoral activities in an e-rickshaw in the Hengrabari locality.
The locals gave the girl a gamosa to cover her body while trying to find her clothes after being found naked.
Meanwhile, the man was thrashed by the locals for indulging in such an immoral activity with a young girl.
After apprehending the drunk youths, the locals handed them over to the police for legal action against them so they do not get indulged in such immoral activity in the future.
The incident has caused a stir in the area as such incidents bring bad name to society.