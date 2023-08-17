Naked Body Recovered from VIP Room at BJP Office in Assam’s Cachar

In yet another shocking incident, the naked body of an unidentified man was recovered from a VIP room at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Assam’s Cachar district on Thursday morning.
The body was found by the party workers today morning in a VIP room under mysterious circumstances and called the district party president, Bimalendu Roy who later informed the police, sources said.
The police arrived at the spot and sent the body to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) and is currently kept in a Morgue room. The identity of the body is yet to be known.
The police have launched an investigation into the matter.
Meanwhile, the district party president and workers have refrained from giving any statement on media platforms, sources stated.
It may be mentioned that recently, the suicide case of BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar has shaken the entire party with allegation leveled by presidents and secretaries of other morchas of failure to maintain discipline.
Amid this, the recovery of a naked body from a VIP room in Cachar District BJP office has caused yet another controversy.