Guwahati: Drunk Man Attempts Suicide Inside Girls Hostel at GMCH

In a concerning incident on Saturday night, a young man allegedly attempted suicide inside the girls' hostel at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) while under the influence of alcohol.
Reports indicate that he was inebriated when he attempted to take his own life by slashing his throat with a knife. Fortunately, the injury was not fatal, and he was taken to the emergency ward, where he is currently receiving treatment.
Prior to this incident, the hostel notably lacked adequate security, with no personnel present on the premises. This oversight is particularly alarming given that around 195 female students reside in the hostel. Therefore, it is considered a major security breach.
In response to this incident, the management has taken immediate measures to enhance student safety by appointing security guards. Moving forward, there will be one guard on duty during the day and three guards at night to ensure the safety and well-being of the students.