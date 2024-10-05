Man Arrested for Killing & Assaulting His Mother in Assam's Dibrugarh

In a horrifying and brutal incident from Banipur in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, a man has been arrested for allegedly murdering and assaulting his mother. The accused, Shankar Jyoti Gogoi, reportedly strangled his mother, Purnima Gogoi, to death at their residence in Lane No. 11 on Friday night.
The shocking crime didn’t end there. Shankar Jyoti is also accused of stripping his mother naked and sexually assaulting her after her death. The barbarity of the act has left the local community in a state of shock and outrage.
Upon learning of the incident, local residents quickly restrained the accused and alerted the police. The police arrived at the scene, recovered the victim's body, and took Shankar Jyoti into custody.
The motive behind the tragic act remains unclear. Relatives and the general public are demanding the harshest punishment for the accused, with calls for him to face the death penalty. Tension remains high in Dibrugarh as the locals grapples with the shock of this horrifying crime. Further investigation into the incident is ongoing.