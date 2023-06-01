Guwahati: Drunk Man Falls Into Well, Rescued After 3 Hours

A drunk man, who fell into a deep well, was rescued by police and rescue services personnel in Guwahati’s Nayanpur area on Wednesday night.
Sources said that the middle-aged man, who was in an inebriated state, fell into a deep well near his residence at Bye Lane no 2 of Nayanpur.
He was reportedly trapped inside the well for three long hours before a few locals discovered him and immediately informed city police.
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with the police reached the spot soon after and initiated the rescue operation.
After much struggle, the man, identified as one Rintu Baruah, was successfully pulled out of the well.
It is learned that the man lost control and fell into the well as he was in an inebriated condition.