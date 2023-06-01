AMC, GMC, FAAMC Recognition Suspended By NMC

In a significant development, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has canceled the recognition of 40 medical colleges across the nation, including Assam Medical College, Gauhati Medical College, and FAAMC in Barpeta. This decision comes after these institutions were found to be non-compliant with the standards set by the NMC during recent inspections.
According to official sources, these medical colleges were found to have several lapses related to the installation and functioning of CCTV cameras, Aadhaar-linked biometric attendance procedures, and faculty rolls. Additionally, vacant positions in the faculties were also identified during the inspections conducted by the Commission.
Furthermore, approximately 100 more medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Assam, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, and West Bengal are likely to face similar action for non-compliance with the prescribed norms. The NMC has expressed concerns about the lack of adherence to criteria such as proper camera installation, functioning biometric facilities, and faculty appointments.
The affected medical colleges have the option to appeal this decision within 30 days, with the first appeal to be made at the NMC. If the appeal is rejected, the institutions can approach the Union Ministry of Health for further recourse.
This recent development comes in line with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's previous warning that strict action would be taken against medical colleges that fail to adhere to rules and maintain an appropriate faculty. The government aims to ensure quality education and produce competent doctors.
The derecognition of these 40 medical colleges, along with the potential derecognition of 150 more institutions, poses a challenge for the country. India has long struggled with an inadequate number of medical colleges and seats for aspiring medical students. However, it is worth noting that efforts have been made to address this issue, with the number of medical colleges almost doubling since 2014.
As per official data released by the Central government, the country had 387 medical colleges in 2014, which has now increased to 660 in 2023. The number of post-graduation seats has also witnessed a significant boost, with a total of 65,335 seats available, more than double the number in 2014. Additionally, the number of MBBS seats has increased from 51,348 in 2014 to 1,01,043 currently. However, the derecognition of 150 medical colleges could potentially reduce the overall number of institutions by nearly a quarter.
The NMC's decision aims to uphold the quality standards in medical education and ensure that students receive the best possible training and education. The appeals process provides an opportunity for the affected institutions to rectify the identified deficiencies and regain their recognition.