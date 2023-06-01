AMC, GMC, FAAMC Recognition Suspended By NMC

Furthermore, approximately 100 more medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Assam, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, and West Bengal are likely to face similar action for non-compliance with the prescribed norms. The NMC has expressed concerns about the lack of adherence to criteria such as proper camera installation, functioning biometric facilities, and faculty appointments.

The affected medical colleges have the option to appeal this decision within 30 days, with the first appeal to be made at the NMC. If the appeal is rejected, the institutions can approach the Union Ministry of Health for further recourse.