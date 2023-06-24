Guwahati: Drunk Rider Crashes Into Barricade atop Six Mile Flyover; Hospitalized

A youth, who was in an inebriated condition, sustained grievous injuries after crashing his scooter into a barricade put up for construction work atop the Six Mile flyover in Guwahati.
The incident took place on Friday night when the rider, coming from Khanapara side, crashed into the barricade at a considerable amount on speed.
An eyewitness said that he was riding in an erratic manner and was swirling all over the road before hitting the barricade.
Moreover, the youth was also not wearing a helmet, which resulted in him sustaining serious injuries to his head, fortunately not fatal.
Following the incident, paramedics were called in and he was rushed to nearby Down Town hospital for medical attention.
Local police reached the scene soon after and recovered the scooter bearing registration number ‘AS 02 EG 0967’.
An investigation into the mishap has been initiated, police said.