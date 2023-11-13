Assam Governor Campaigning in Rajasthan; Complaints Before EC

The Congress candidate and national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh has approached the commission to ban the Governor of Assam from entering Udaipur.
In a letter to the Election Commission, Gourav Vallabh said, Gulabchand Kataria is campaigning in support of BJP candidate Tarachand Jain which is clearly illegal as Mr. Kataria is holding a constitutional post of a Governor. He argues that this is a direct violation of the Code of Conduct.
In a letter to the Election Commission, Gourav Vallabh said Gulabchand Kataria was holding a meeting in support of BJP candidate Tarachand Jain despite holding a constitutional post. Gourav Vallabh argued that a person holding a constitutional post cannot engage in political activities and engage in politics, which is a direct violation of the Code of Conduct.
Former Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria is the current Governor of Assam. Kataria, a resident of Udaipur, is a senior BJP leader in Rajasthan and also a member of the Central Election Committee., Voting in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and the results will be announced on December.