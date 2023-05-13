Guwahati: Drunk Youth Attacks Cop, Held

Tensions flared in Guwahati’s Beltola on Friday night after incident of violence came to the fore where an on-duty police official was assaulted by a civilian.
As per initial reports, the civilian in question was under the influence of alcohol when he took to assaulting an on-duty police officer who had come to inspect a separate incident.
The assailant was identified as Padum Kalita. He was detained by the police on charges of assaulting the official.
According to information received, a quarrel had broken out between a shopkeeper and a customer in the Beltola region. The policeman, Satyajit Das had reached to break of the scuffle between them when the inebriated youth struck him.
In an earlier incident that took place in April 2023, an investigating police officer sustained grievous injuries after a few unidentified miscreants attacked a five-member police team in Assam’s Jorhat district.
According to sources, the incident was reported in Borhuj Gaon where a team from Pulibor Police Station went to arrest a culprit in connection with a case.
During the process, three unidentified miscreants attempted to obstruct the police investigation and attacked on them with a sharp weapon.
In the attack, the investigating police sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.
A few moments after receiving information about the attack, a huge team of police and paramilitary forces reached the spot immediately; however, upon seeing the huge team, the miscreants escaped the spot. Meanwhile, the police was able to nab one of the three miscreants.