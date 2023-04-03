Unidentified Miscreants Attack Police Team in Assam’s Jorhat

An investigating police officer sustained grievous injuries after a few unidentified miscreants attacked a five-member police team in Assam’s Jorhat district on Sunday night.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Borhuj Gaon where a team from Pulibor Police Station went to arrest a culprit in connection with a case.

During the process, three unidentified miscreants attempted to obstruct the police investigation and attacked on them with a sharp weapon.

In the attack, the investigating police sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

A few moments after receiving information about the attack, a huge team of police and paramilitary forces reached the spot immediately; however, upon seeing the huge team, the miscreants escaped the spot.

Meanwhile, the police was able to nab one of the three miscreants.

In January 2022, five miscreants were arrested in Dhubri by a joint operation of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the police after they had attacked the police team.